Here’s Kathy Bates’s Bananas ‘American Horror Story’ Accent, As Explained By A Linguist

Much has been said of Kathy Bates accent in American Horror Story: Freak Show, but when it comes down to it, nobody really seems to know what to make of it. In last week’s recap I said that at times it almost sounded like something out of the Black Lodge in Twin Peaks, which brought out a spirited debate in the comments — most people agreeing that it sounded like a Philly or Baltimore accent. (As a nearly lifelong resident of the Philadelphia area, I firmly disagreed on the former.)
Vox.com has thankfully come to our rescue, however, by sitting down with an actual linguist — an assistant professor of linguistics at Reed College who specializes in American dialects — to get to the bottom of this. The whole piece, which is pretty fascinating and fairly lengthy, is worth a read. But in the meantime, here’s a few excerpts with the quick and dirty answer:
She’s putting on accent, so where I think she’s trying to be from is the more appropriate question to answer. I don’t think she’s doing the best job of the accent she’s attempting, as people have seemed to note on the internet. There’s some variability, and she’s overdoing a couple of features. But the features she’s identified are relevant to the place where I believe she’s attempting to be from, which is Baltimore.
Okay so the first set of features that really jumped out to me is what I would describe as the fronting of back vowels. And those are the vowels “oooh” and “oh” — I would call them “goose” and “goat” vowels, which can help with pronunciation. So a standard American English speaker would say something like “goose”, and Kathy Bates is saying something like “gewse”, or the words I identified in the clip, I heard her fronting her “ooh” in a word like “foolish” and in words like “you.”
. . . She’s not a native speaker of Baltimore or Philadelphia English. So she’s using the “right” features, but she’s not a native speaker. Like most people who are not native speakers, when they put on accents, it’s not going to sound exactly right. It’s not going to sound native. So she doesn’t sound like a native speaker of Baltimore.
There you have it. Kathy Bates understands what the accent is, she just doesn’t know how to use it correctly. So to break it down in even simpler terms, a good analogy for “Kathy Bates and the Baltimore accent” would be “your parents and Facebook.” (I’m so sorry Ms. Bates, still <3 u)
I always assume she’s trying to do an Ed Sullivan impression. I’m waiting for her to introduce a really big shoo.
I thought it was Pittsburgh for sure. But i’m a total moron, so who knows.
gewse did 9/11
Yeah definitely sounds like Yinzers accent. Long O.
Definitely not a Yinzer. We would hear her say yinz, or jagoff, or jeet yet (Did you eat yet)
Are you a yinzer? It’s not a long O…it’s more ah’s and eh’s. Something like, “Yinz guyz go-win dahntahn for da Stillers game?”
She said on her Twitter that she was doing a Baltimore accent.
She needs a stern lecture from John Waters.
Picturing her tweeting is adorable though.
She needs a grandmaster dialectician:
[www.cc.com]
You can’t trust the dialects in the park.
So does Kathy Bates suck at putting on the accent, or does the character suck at it?
Locust Point, IBS Local 147
Rural Pennsylvania Dutch by way of Savannah, GA. Or some bull shit.
I agree!! That’s Exactly what it sounds like, but in an earlier era. She’s very good with the accents! I’m a Mainer…She did not faulted in her accent there! Not an easy one!
I didn’t think she was trying to be American. I assumed she was Swedish. Or at least muppet Swedish.
Is this show supposed to be a comedy then?
Who the hell cares? I don’t watch this show for the incredibly authentic accents.
That’s a Baltimore accent.
Idris Elba’s Baltimore accent > Kathy Bates’s Baltimore accent
I agree!! Pennsylvania Dutch is exactly what it sounds like, but in an earlier era. She’s very good with the accents! I’m a Mainer…She did not faulter in her accent in Delores Claiborne! Not an easy one! Especially doing an islander! People think of Boston, when u hear New England accent! It’s a very different dialect in Maine!! Ahhyahh! Kathy Bates is amazing! I💜 her!!Two time cancer survivor… I don’t care how she sounds! She’s an amazing person as well as actress!
so…many…exclamation…marks.
Pittsburgh all the way. Look up pittsburgh dad. And you will see how much she does have that accent going on
The accent she’s doing sounds exactly like someone from Pennsylvania. As someone who used to live there, I would recognize that Pennsylvania accent anywhere!