One of my favorite pop culture what-ifs in recent memory is: what if Greta Gerwig’s How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Dad, had been picked up by CBS? Would there be no Lady Bird and Little Women, two excellent and Academy Award-nominated films, and what about her Barbie movie with Margot Robbie? I guess we’ll never know — unless Hilary Duff gets nominated for directing a semi-autobiographical film.

The Younger and Lizzie McGuire actress is set to star in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, a sequel series to How I Met Your Mother. Variety reports that the show will follow Sophie, played by Duff, as she tells “her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.” How I Met Your Father will be overseen by This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, while How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas are onboard as executive producers.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” Duff said. “As a huge fan of How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius… I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

It’s unclear whether any of the How I Met Your Mother actors will appear in the spinoff, but I guarantee Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson shows up at some point, likely on the receiving of a slap from Sophie. Also, this should be the show’s theme song:

Does it have anything to do with the plot? Not really. But whatever, it’s a good song.

(Via Variety)