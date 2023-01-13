Mel Brooks hasn’t directed a movie since 1995’s Dracula: Dead and Loving It (which I explicably made my friends watch on my ninth birthday), but he’s kept busy by writing musicals, pranking Barack Obama and endorsing Joe Biden, and being an all-around wonderful person. Brooks is also overseeing a TV show based on History of the World, Part I called History of the World, Part II, and it stars basically everyone you like.

Previously-announced cast members Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz will be joined on the Hulu series by Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D’Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus…

I need a moment here to catch my breath. It’s a lot of names.

…Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O’Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B. Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, and Tyler James Williams.

With a cast like that, you would be making a “French Mistake” if you don’t watch History of the World, Part II. (Yes, I know that’s a Blazing Saddles reference. Back off, OK?)

History of the World, Part II premieres on Hulu on Monday, March 6, with two episodes. Two new episodes will drop daily, with the finale on Thursday, March 9.