Janelle Monáe Is The New Julia Roberts In The ‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Teaser

Of the many TV shows based on podcasts (seriously, there’s a lot!), Homecoming might be the best. True, there’s only been one season, but it was a really good season, and it’s coming back later this year with a new lead actress: Janelle Monáe. “There’s no replacing Queen Julia,” the actress-musician told Entertainment Weekly, referring to season one star Julia Roberts, but Monáe has an electric presence herself. And she’ll be joined by familiar faces from last season, including Hong Chau (excellent in Watchmen) and Stephan James, as well as fellow newcomers Chris Cooper and Joan Cusack

As for what season two is about: Jackie (Monáe) “wakes in a rowboat adrift a lake, with no memory of how she got there — or even who she is. Her ensuing search for identity will lead her into the heart of the Geist Group, the unconventional wellness company behind the Homecoming Initiative,” according to the official plot synopsis.

“It’s doing something that is unique in the television space,” Monáe said about Homecoming. “When I read these episodes, I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is still going to have a very special quality and take everyone in an unexpected place.’ It’s even more elevated this season — and even more suspenseful.” Homecoming season one was already super suspenseful, so I’m both excited for new episodes, and dreading them.

Homecoming returns to Amazon later this year.