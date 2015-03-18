These Homer Simpson Quotes Hold The Solutions To All Of Life’s Problems

The wise Homer Simpson once said, “I’m a white male, age 18 to 49. Everyone listens to me, no matter how dumb my suggestions are.” He’s also shared many other profound pieces of knowledge throughout the history of The Simpsons, such as the truth about alcohol being the “cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems,” and, “You don’t win friends with salad!” Which is why it should come as no surprise that he may have predicted the mass of the Higgs boson particle 14 years ahead of the world’s best physicists.
With this selection of his most profound quotes, we celebrate Homer Simpson, the potential cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems…
“It takes two to lie. One to lie and one to listen.”
“What’s the point of going out? We’re just gonna wind up back here anyway.”
“I hope you learned your lesson, Lisa. Never help anyone.”
“The code of the schoolyard, Marge! The rules that teach a boy to be a man. Let’s see. Don’t tattle. Always make fun of those different from you. Never say anything, unless you’re sure everyone feels exactly the same way you do.”
“Lisa, if you don’t like your job, you don’t strike. You just go in every day and do it really half-assed. That’s the American way.”
“Marge, I agree with you… in theory. In theory, communism works… in theory.”
“Weaseling out of things is important to learn. It’s what separates us from the animals… except the weasel.”
“Lisa, a guy who’s got lots of ivory is less likely to hurt Stampy than a guy whose ivory supplies are low.”
“Gee, there are so many gods. What happens if we believe in the wrong one? Every time we go to church we just make the real one madder and madder.”
“I want to share something with you: The three little sentences that will get you through life. No. 1: Cover for me. No. 2: Oh, good idea, Boss! No. 3: It was like that when I got here.”
“Aw, people can come up with statistics to prove anything, Kent. Fourteen percent of all people know that.”
Great compilation, my all time favorite quote is, “I’m flattered, maybe a little curious, but my answer is no
I don’t go for those backdoor shenanigans… Sigh…
I miss when Homer was a lovable blue-collar lug and not borderline retarded.
Jerkass Homer, I do believe he’s called…
Bed goes up. Bed goes down.
Lisa: What do you say to a boy to let him know you’re not interested?
Marge Simpson: Well, honey, I…
Homer: Let me handle this, Marge. I’ve heard them all: “I like you as a friend,” “I think we should see other people,” “I no speak English”…
Lisa: I get the idea.
Homer: “I’m married to the sea,” “I don’t want to kill you but I will”…
Marge Simpson: Honey! Lisa, I’d tell this boy that you’re very flattered, but you’re just not ready for this kind of thing.
Lisa: Thanks, Mom.
Homer: And if that doesn’t work, six simple words: “I’m not gay, but I’ll learn.”
A Jewish entertainer? Get outta here!
Mel Brooks is JEWISH?
“Look Marge, you don’t know what it’s like – I’m the one out there every day putting his ass on the line. And I’m not out of order. You’re out of order. The whole freakin’ system is out of order. You want the truth? You want the truth? You can’t HANDLE the truth. ‘Cause when you reach over and put your hand into a pile of goo that was your best friend’s face, you’ll know what to do. Forget it, Marge, it’s Chinatown.”
Never give them nicknames like Jumbo or Boxcar and always get receipts. It makes you look like a business guy.
Lisa: Dad, what if I told you you could lose weight without dieting or lifting a finger?
Homer: I’d say you’re a lying scumbag. Why, sweetie?
“I’m normally not a praying man, but if you’re up there, please save me Superman.”
“Please, please, kids, stop fighting. Maybe Lisa’s right about America being the land of opportunity, and maybe Adil’s got a point about the machinery of capitalism being oiled with the blood of the workers”
“Son, when you participate in sporting events, it’s not whether you win or lose. It’s how drunk you get.”
Oh and the one about statistics is supposed to be “Forfty percent of all people know that”
Thank you, IZGOOD. That was already bugging me.
About 70% of people always get that one wrong.
“For more information on Grand Funk, consult your school library!”