Netflix’s first Hoops trailer arrived with cuss-words aplenty as Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse) voiced an objectively terrible high-school basketball coach. With this followup trailer, the language isn’t any less raunchy, but Netflix has simultaneously announced that they’re edging toward Flavortown, sort of, with this TV series. Guy Fieri is joining the guest cast, which will also include Will Forte, Nick Swardson, Sam Richardson, W. Earl Brown, and Steve Berg.

That news arrives in addition to word of Johnson being joined by New Girl co-stars Max Greenfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and Hannah Simone. They’re only missing Zooey Deschanel for the full house. Perhaps she would have been a distraction from the main event, but that’s no excuse when Fieri is already onboard. There’s no NBA bubble to be found anywhere near here, but fortunately, we can pretend that our real-life situation doesn’t exist while tucking into all manner of raunchy shenanigans in animated form.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are executive producing Hoops, which is also a reteaming of their Spidey-based partnership with Johnson, but this time, they’re all leaping over to less fantastical realms yet still animated ones.

The very NSFW Hoops will stream on August 21.