He recently began production on the WWII-set Peaky Blinders movie, and Knight’s A Thousand Blows series (focusing on a different historically reigning gang ) will arrive on Hulu next year. Yet that’s not everything that his mind has in store for us. An upcoming Netflix series, House Of Guinness, will explore the drama behind the family behind the enduring brewery. Let’s leap headfirst into what we can expect.

Plot

House Of Guinness began filming over the summer (according to Netflix UK), and make no mistake, the scripts hail from Steven Knight, but did you think that he would have time to direct this puppy, too? (He can’t do everything at once, and his recent departure from a Star Wars flick helps prove that point.)

The eight-episode first season is being directed by Tom Shankland (Netflix’s The Serpent and The Punisher) and Mounia Akl (Costa Brava, Lebanon and Submarine). And because the series is (rightfully) being referred to as a “brewery dynasty drama” by Deadline and elsewhere, both The Crown and Succession do spring to mind. Yet surely, the involved creatives anticipated those comparisons and have surprises in store.

Netflix UK recently revealed that the series, like Peaky Blinders, won’t be a straight-up rehashing of history but “reimagines the period immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery.” Netflix also provided a synopsis:

HOUSE OF GUINNESS will tell the epic story of one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – The Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, will focus on the consequences of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his cunning will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the growing juggernaut that is Guinness.

Cast

Deadline reported on the extensive casting including Sir Benjamin Guinness’ four adult children: Anthony Boyle (seen above and star of Masters of the Air and Manhunt) as Arthur, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Edward, Emily Fairn (The Responder) as Anne, and Fionn O’Shea (Normal People) as Benjamin.

Various other Dublin business types and associated parties will be portrayed by Jack Gleeson (once known as Joffrey Baratheon from Game of Thrones) as well as James Norton, Seamus O’Hara, Dervla Kirwan, Niamh McCormack, Michael McElhatton, Danielle Galligan, David Wilmot, and Hilda Fay.