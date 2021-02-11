The cast for HBO’s House of the Dragon is coming together. Variety reports that Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno have joined the Game of Thrones prequel series, which is expected to debut next year. Mizuno, best known for her performances as Oscar Isaac’s dancing parter in Ex Machina and Lily Chan in FX’s Devs, will play a character named Mysaria, who “came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted… but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.” Matt Smith was previously announced to play Prince Daemon.

As for the rest: Toussaint was cast as Lord Corlys Velaryon, the “Sea Snake” who “built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world,” Ifans will play Otto Hightower, who “loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm” as the Hand of the King,” and lastly, Best will appear as Princess Rhaenys Velaryo, a dragonrider who “was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.” It’s good to have casting descriptions with the word “dragon” in them again.

House of the Dragon will begin filming in April.

(Via Variety)