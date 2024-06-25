One frustrating hallmark of internet fandom is that a lot of people can’t separate fact from fiction. Take Fabien Frankel, for instance.

He’s the actor who plays Criston Cole on HBO’s House of the Dragon. Following the latest episode, in which Criston got promoted to Hand by Aegon II even though he was too busy schupting the king’s mom an episode prior to prevent the death of Jaehaerys, he had to limit replies on his Instagram because of the threats he was receiving from so-called “fans.” Comments like, “Man I hope someone jumps this guy” and “I hate you,” according to screenshots.

It’s pretty nasty.

Fabien Frankel has now limited his comments on Instagram due to harassment. Please remember to separate the character from the actor. Fabien has done a wonderful job portraying Ser Criston Cole and he deserves praise for it. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/ojNDTdMvk5 — westerosies (@westerosies) June 24, 2024

You know why House of the Dragon viewers hate Criston Cole? Because he sucks, sure, but also because Frankel is a good actor! You’re supposed to hate that failing-upwards hunk, and Frankel plays him with the right amount of pathetic rage! The only good thing to come from the vile comments going viral is that there’s since been an outpouring of support for Frankel on social media.

“the way yall cannot separate an actor from a character!!!!!!! fabien frankel is so sweet and truly a very nice human and this is ridiculous,” one user on X wrote, while another added, “I despise when people do this. Please take a step back and instead hype Fabien Frankel up for his incredible job as Criston Cole. You hate his character for a reason. The performances being giving in House of the Dragon are amazing.” They’re right to say it.

Here’s more:

I for one would like to shout out what an amazing job Fabien Frankel is doing as Ser Criston Cole. That he’s getting this kind of a reaction may be somewhat unfortunate, people really should check themselves and separate the man from the character. Still, like Iwan Rheon & Jack… pic.twitter.com/w84zKB8mQl — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) June 24, 2024

Fabien Frankel is an incredible actor and he’s played Criston Cole perfectly. I wish people could learn to separate fiction from reality because he doesn’t deserve any hate for doing his job so well. None of the actors on House of the Dragon do pic.twitter.com/GJkTPQNEAt — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) June 25, 2024

So interesting— the actor is so funny and adorable, while the role is so incredibly loathsome. It’s rare to see such a difference offscreen/onscreen. Sad that people can’t make that distinction and he’s getting harassed. It’s not reality tv folks! https://t.co/mZ1krnSziB — James St. James (@JSJdarling) June 24, 2024

Celebrities should just turn off comments at this point because people don’t know how to behave; from hate comments to sexual ones, it’s just not worth it. https://t.co/pOGvNRflNW — Jeremy Baratheon (@jermlikespie) June 25, 2024

“where were you when heir to the throne was murdered?” this having 640 likes is INSANE…how do people not understand that fabien, like many other actors & actresses, are strictly playing a part for a FICTIONAL TELEVISION show 🙄 https://t.co/bLaU5cqMtf — soph (@jjwhcre) June 24, 2024

This stuff is getting out of hand and making me increasingly more uncomfortable. It should be incumbent on these studios and corporations to protect their talent – if they can run interference on Chris Pratt hate, they could do something here https://t.co/8RATN8vt16 — in Talleyrand McNally bürghers eat people (@ManuclearBomb) June 25, 2024

Interestingly, actor Jack Gleeson, who played the even-more-despised Joffrey Baratheon on Game of Thrones, didn’t face this issue. “Thankfully, I’ve never had any negative fan experiences or anything…. There’s still a chance, if anybody wants to throw a punch,” he said at the Game of Thrones Convention in 2022. “A lot of people come up to me because I guess this rumor started that people were horrible to me on the street or I get attacked… whereas I’ve never had one negative experience.” Still, maybe he can give Frankel some advice on dealing with internet weirdos.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air Sundays on HBO and Max.