‘House Of The Dragon’ Fans Are Coming To The Support Of Fabien Frankel After He Received Vile Comments For Playing The Show’s Most Hated Character

One frustrating hallmark of internet fandom is that a lot of people can’t separate fact from fiction. Take Fabien Frankel, for instance.

He’s the actor who plays Criston Cole on HBO’s House of the Dragon. Following the latest episode, in which Criston got promoted to Hand by Aegon II even though he was too busy schupting the king’s mom an episode prior to prevent the death of Jaehaerys, he had to limit replies on his Instagram because of the threats he was receiving from so-called “fans.” Comments like, “Man I hope someone jumps this guy” and “I hate you,” according to screenshots.

It’s pretty nasty.

You know why House of the Dragon viewers hate Criston Cole? Because he sucks, sure, but also because Frankel is a good actor! You’re supposed to hate that failing-upwards hunk, and Frankel plays him with the right amount of pathetic rage! The only good thing to come from the vile comments going viral is that there’s since been an outpouring of support for Frankel on social media.

“the way yall cannot separate an actor from a character!!!!!!! fabien frankel is so sweet and truly a very nice human and this is ridiculous,” one user on X wrote, while another added, “I despise when people do this. Please take a step back and instead hype Fabien Frankel up for his incredible job as Criston Cole. You hate his character for a reason. The performances being giving in House of the Dragon are amazing.” They’re right to say it.

Here’s more:

Interestingly, actor Jack Gleeson, who played the even-more-despised Joffrey Baratheon on Game of Thrones, didn’t face this issue. “Thankfully, I’ve never had any negative fan experiences or anything…. There’s still a chance, if anybody wants to throw a punch,” he said at the Game of Thrones Convention in 2022. “A lot of people come up to me because I guess this rumor started that people were horrible to me on the street or I get attacked… whereas I’ve never had one negative experience.” Still, maybe he can give Frankel some advice on dealing with internet weirdos.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air Sundays on HBO and Max.

