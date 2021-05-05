With the 10-year anniversary for Game of Thrones having come and gone, HBO has released the first images from the show’s first (potentially of many) spinoff series, House of the Dragon. In the first photo, we see Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) and Matt Smith (Doctor Who), rocking platinum blonde wigs. (Maybe that’s why HBO wouldn’t let Emilia Clarke keep hers?) The other two images show Steve Toussaint’s Lord Corlys Velaryon living up to his “The Sea Snake” nickname (at least the sea part) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) posing for their album cover.

Have a look.

HBO also provided detailed descriptions for the main characters:

Emma D’Arcy as “Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen”: The king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man. Matt Smith as “Prince Daemon Targaryen”: The younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air… Steve Toussaint as “Lord Corlys Velaryon” (“The Sea Snake”): Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world. Olivia Cooke as “Alicent Hightower”: The daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen. Rhys Ifans as “Otto Hightower”: The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

House of the Dragon premieres on HBO in 2022.