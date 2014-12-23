‘The Legend Of Korra’ Had The Year’s Best Series Finale

It hasn’t been a good year for series finales of long-running TV shows. Sons of Anarchy and True Blood, both of which were running on unearned borrowed time, ended with obvious symbolism and “horrible ending” replies, while Boardwalk Empire fared slightly better, though it too often concerned itself with things we already knew. But even if its competition wasn’t a pack of duds, I feel confident saying that The Legend of Korra would have the best finale in most years.
The subversive Avatar: The Last Airbender spinoff was way too good for Nickelodeon (which, ironically, often treated it like crap): Korra was smart, gorgeously animated, funny, philosophical, and featured some of the best fight scenes I’ve ever seen on television. It also dealt with adult themes: characters died on-screen and oh yeah, the show ended with the confirmation of a lesbian/bisexual relationship. I don’t remember that ever happening on CatDog.
Spoilers. Co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino explained the finale on his blog:
Our intention with the last scene was to make it as clear as possible that yes, Korra and Asami have romantic feelings for each other. The moment where they enter the spirit portal symbolizes their evolution from being friends to being a couple. Many news outlets, bloggers, and fans picked up on this and didn’t find it ambiguous. For the most part, it seems like the point of the scene was understood and additional commentary wasn’t really needed from Bryan [Konietzko] or me. But in case people were still questioning what happened in the last scene, I wanted to make a clear verbal statement to complement the show’s visual one. I get that not everyone will be happy with the way that the show ended. Rarely does a series finale of any show satisfy that show’s fans, so I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the positive articles and posts I’ve seen about Korra’s finale. (Via)
Bryan Konietzko added:
I have bragging rights as the first Korrasami shipper (I win!). As we wrote Book 1, before the audience had ever laid eyes on Korra and Asami, it was an idea I would kick around the writers’ room. At first we didn’t give it much weight, not because we think same-sex relationships are a joke, but because we never assumed it was something we would ever get away with depicting on an animated show for a kids network in this day and age.
We did it for all our queer friends, family, and colleagues. It is long overdue that our media (including children’s media) stops treating non-heterosexual people as nonexistent, or as something merely to be mocked. I’m only sorry it took us so long to have this kind of representation in one of our stories.
He also wrote about their back-and-forth with Nick about the ending.
We approached the network and while they were supportive there was a limit to how far we could go with it, as just about every article I read accurately deduced. It was originally written in the script over a year ago that Korra and Asami held hands as they walked into the spirit portal. We went back and forth on it in the storyboards, but later in the retake process I staged a revision where they turned towards each other, clasping both hands in a reverential manner, in a direct reference to Varrick and Zhu Li’s nuptial pose.
They’re here, it’s canon, get used to it.
Despite what the creator says, the fact that it was so ambiguous clearly shows that that was done on purpose. I thought it was a smart thing to do to the character, but the sudden revelation at the end felt unearned and forced. [tvtropes.org]
I feel like if they had more time it could build
There were actually quite a few moments between the two of them throuout the series, that’s why a lot of people picked up on this. I don’t think it felt forced at all.
They brought the ending to Nick but what we saw was as far as Nick would let them show.
Except this:
>while they were supportive there was a limit to how far we could go with it
So no, they most likely wanted to make it more concrete and less ambiguous but the network limited what they could show in terms of romantic love.
It was a bit out of left field until the final few minutes strongly implied what was going on. I guess the biggest clue as to how close they were was the fact that Korra kept writing to Asami but not the others.
I’m with Sparticus; I noticed a few moments in this season alone where Korra and Asami seemed subtly lovey-dovey, attached beyond the point of friendship. Not sure about earlier seasons, but in this one, definitely.
And we are just talking about holding hands, here. That’s hardly zero-to-sixty.
it was ambiguous but possible in season 3 but subtly apparent in season 4
Look, I love the show and enjoyed the finally but the finale was far from perfect. They just rushed too many things, like Kuvira suddenly deciding to not be Hitler anymore. I guess there weren’t many series finales this year so it’s not really a category was hardly the best season finale to air.
I agree there was some rushing, both in this episode (the end of Bataar+Kuvira) and in this whole season (parts of Korra’s recovery, and other characters’ reactions to it); but I actually bought Kuvira’s pacification completely. I think there had been a lot of stress weighing on her as soon as she entered Republic City and people started fighting back. She’d never really encountered much resistance before, after all. Virtually everyone surrendered to her without a fight, and the few that did fight went down fairly easily. This time she really had to put a lot of effort into it. Between the sound beating she and her army took, the impact of losing her lover and top lieutenant, the realization that she wasn’t the most powerful person around, and probably significant embarrassment from losing control of the spirit cannon; I think she was totally exhausted by the end, physically and spiritually.
@JJ Jr. I agree with the reasons you stated about why Kuvira gave up but I would also add one more thing. Korra risked her like in the end to save Kuvira’a life when the spirit cannon was out of her control. I think that show of compassion from Korra helped Kuvira change her ways. Espeically, since Kuvira tried to kill Korra in all the battles.
Best series finale in years? Haven’t watched this nor Avatar, but I’m gonna go out on a slightly trollish limb here and point out there’s no way this was better than the Eastbound and Down finale.
Eastbound and Down was awesome, but this had a much bigger emotional impact and everything from excellent action sequences through comedy to drama. Seriously, it had everything, it was just excellent.
Being Human? I realize April was as long time ago to remember, but still.
That Korra-Kuvira cockpit fight was fuckin’ amazing.
The ending was far from perfect, in fact it was lackluster. There were far to many things left unresolved.
No mention of reconnecting with the past Avatars, No mention of who Su’s father was, no mention of how the spirits will react to humans using spirit energy to kill.
I don’t care how progressive the idea of a lesbian couple on a cartoon is, if it comes out of nowhere, then it’s just smacks of fan-service pandering. (And if they were going to go the fan-service route, would it have killed them to throw in a reunion scene between the surviving members of the original team Avatar.)
If they couldn’t do the Korra/Asami relationship right, they shouldn’t have done it at all.
Korra/Mako and Mako/Asami relationships had whole seasons to develop. Hell, even the little kid romance between the airbender girl and her “boyfriend” received more buildup then this.
To make the announcement of their relationship literally a last minute reveal, makes the whole thing seem like a attempt to be “shocking” at the expense of cohesive and natural storytelling.
Who cares about who Su’s father was? That didn’t matter at all toward the story. I think reconnecting with past Avatars isn’t that big of an issue either. She’s the first avatar of a new cycle. The spirit energy thing though does hold some weight. Too bad Nick made them basically do a clip show. The pacing would have been slightly better if there was one more episode that mattered.
@bballkhan
Well according to a few different message boards I’ve read, a lot of fans cared.
As for the past Avatars. In the first series (The Last Airbender) as well as the first seasons of Korra, they always made a big deal about how important it is for the avatar to have their past lives to connect to. So to end the series without even touching that story thread seems like an odd narrative choice.
Did you even read the letters by the creators, you pulsing urethral hemorrhoid? It literally states that they started planning it at the end of season two, and there are very obvious moments in the last two seasons where hey build up to it. They also LITERALLY state it’s not fanservice, because if it was they probably would have indulged a bunch of other fan wishes and they WOULD have shown the old Gaang together. You’re feeling a little crispy to me, maybe it’s time you went back to the dampness of your lair under the bridge.
Indeed. It was perfect and they really nailed the Korra and Asami realtionship. I also find it absolutely hilarious how bitter the Korra/Makko shippers are
Damn man, there is some SERIOUS bitterness out there from those people. Idc though, we finally got a canon bisexual romantic relationship between two badass and incredibly well-written women of color, I’m pretty satisfied :)
If Legend of Korea hasmd the year’s best series finale, that’s really sad. The best thing out of the while finale was the cockpit fight and Carrick and Zhu Li’s marriage. Aside from that it was terrible (to be fair…the entire season was terrible). I had LoK besting TLA (talk about a finale) up until the first couple episodes of Book 4.
Anyway…since no one cares:
Book 2 > Book 1 > Book 3 >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Book 4
Well to be honest,
How I Met Your Mother finale: disaster.
Boardwalk Empire finale: Had no surprises, you knew what’s gonna happen.
Sons of Anarchy finale: Had no surprises, you knew what’s gonna happen.
I think everyone was surprised at the last scene, it made the show memorable, apart from that it had strong moments like yes, the marriage, the fight scene, Mako’s lightening, also the conversation between Korra/Mako, Korra/tenzin, Korra/Asami were all very well done. To me It had no bad moments a all.
And I didn’t ship anyone, but I was glad, that they got together.
But really, Book 2 is you favourite? Why? It had the worst animation and the shouting Korra phase, for me that was not that appealing, that said, from episode 7 that season is excellent, too. I love all of them, I just hink it’s weaker than the rest.
For me it’s: Book 3>Book 4>Book 1>Book 2
You are trolling. You lost all credibility at Book 2>Book 1 and here is why:
They planned for book one. They had a story and knew what they wanted to do. Hence book 1 is great.
Nick out of left field demands a second season from the creators. The result, an underwhelming and frankly rubbish villain. Also a rather disappointing final battle. UnaVattu vs Giant Korra?? Lame
Book three, the best book, with the best villain. Unanimously accepted by all LoK fans as the best season with the best villain. This is where the creators found their stride again. Plus a beast of a final battle.
And book 4, a good book. Not great, but a well done closing to the series.
Book 3>Book 1>Book 4>>>>>Book 2
Even the recap episode in season 4 makes fun of how bad season 2 was.
@danield01 The gripes I had with the finale echoes what @Bizarro Stormy and @Carmelo commented above. I felt like there was a lot to be desired (then again, I felt that about the season as a whole). As for why I think Book 2 was the best…I wish I could somehow beam my thoughts to your head since I’m unable to ‘fully’ put to words why I think it’s the best season out of the bunch. Book 2 had it all in regards to pacing/build up. The writing was good as well as the humour. With season 1, I felt like the ending was rushed and could’ve easily been drawn out a bit (not in a negative way but to build up excitement, anticipation, etc etc). Thought book 3 was a bit weak…either nothing big was happening or a rehash of previous story lines (similarity). The action scenes for book 3 are top notch though (loved it and good gosh, that boy Zaheer was a beast). As for animation, at times it was very noticeable but I was not put off by it. If the writing is good and the animation is decent, I’m game (honestly, I’d take writing over animation all the time).
@RikudoSennin Completely off topic but your child is adorable anyway…Why is it that I’m trolling if I simply have a differing opinion? I can’t quite follow our logic that since “they planned for book one” it made book 1 “great.” It all comes down to execution. No matter how long you planned something for or how great the plan is, if it is not executed properly, your plans are ‘nothing.’ I do agree that UnaVattu vs Giant Korra was lame. Though digged the Light-Darkness concept of Raava and Vaatu (albeit not original. then again, what is?). I wish the writers saved introduction of the dark avatar for the series finale. The clip episode in Book 4 fun at the Book 2 reception (cut in dry it was Unalaq of course but we seem to agree there is a deeper meaning behind it all) not “how bad season 2 was.” Villain-wise, I have Amon at the top spot followed by Zaheer (of course), Kuvira, and finally, Unalaq.
Book 2 > Book 4? Bye Felicia!
I need to watch season 4 again. I missed the subtle hints of a Korra/Asami relationship. I enjoyed the season finale and for while, I thought Korra and Asami became close friends that just wanted to take a vacation together.
I agree this was one of the best series finale I’ve ever seen.
Your move, Cocktoon Netwank.