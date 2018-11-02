Here’s How ‘House Of Cards’ Got Rid Of Kevin Spacey And Frank Underwood

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.02.18

Netflix

[Spoilers for the final season of House of Cards below.]

Netflix cut all ties with Kevin Spacey following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor. Gore, an expensive biopic about Gore Vidal, was scrapped, and Frank Underwood was written out of the final season of House of Cards. The president’s fate was revealed in a teaser (“When they bury me,” his on-screen wife and current (and much improved) commander-in-chief Claire Underwood says by his grave, “it won’t be in my backyard”), but it wasn’t until season six premiered on Friday that we learned the exact details of his death.

Frank is first mentioned minutes into the season, when the White House informs Claire that threats against her life are “significantly up” since she moved into the Oval Office. “There are roughly four times as many threats on any given day,” she learns. “Now it’s twice that since Frank died.” It’s eventually revealed that Frank died from an overdose from his liver medication, with Claire beside him in bed. That’s the public story, at least. But in typical House of Cards fashion, it’s more complicated than that (or as Claire puts it, “A man like Francis doesn’t just die. That would be, what’s the word? Convenient”).

Frank’s actual fate is finally disclosed in the final 10 minutes of the series.

NETFLIX

But who is the “you”???

NETFLIX

Around The Web

TOPICS#House of Cards#Netflix
TAGSfrank underwoodHOUSE OF CARDSKEVIN SPACEYNETFLIX

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 2 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP