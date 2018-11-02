Netflix

[Spoilers for the final season of House of Cards below.]

Netflix cut all ties with Kevin Spacey following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor. Gore, an expensive biopic about Gore Vidal, was scrapped, and Frank Underwood was written out of the final season of House of Cards. The president’s fate was revealed in a teaser (“When they bury me,” his on-screen wife and current (and much improved) commander-in-chief Claire Underwood says by his grave, “it won’t be in my backyard”), but it wasn’t until season six premiered on Friday that we learned the exact details of his death.

Frank is first mentioned minutes into the season, when the White House informs Claire that threats against her life are “significantly up” since she moved into the Oval Office. “There are roughly four times as many threats on any given day,” she learns. “Now it’s twice that since Frank died.” It’s eventually revealed that Frank died from an overdose from his liver medication, with Claire beside him in bed. That’s the public story, at least. But in typical House of Cards fashion, it’s more complicated than that (or as Claire puts it, “A man like Francis doesn’t just die. That would be, what’s the word? Convenient”).

Frank’s actual fate is finally disclosed in the final 10 minutes of the series.

