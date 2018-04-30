‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Delivers A Daring, Jaw-Dropping, Devastating Episode Of Television

04.29.18

AMC

This week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead is not just the best episode of Fear the Walking Dead to date, it’s maybe best episode in the entire Walking Dead universe. It’s a terrific episode of TV that boasts great storytelling, great acting, and a heartbreaking surprise death that no one saw coming.

And yet, it made perfect sense.

There will be spoilers below, and for those of you who might have checked out of Fear the Walking Dead last season or the season before and are dropping in to see what’s so “devastating” about this episode, I encourage you to stop here. Go back to the fourth-season premiere and start watching again. You’ll find that this is a different series. Not just a better series, but a show that is suddenly worthy of serious attention. Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg have reinvented this show, and they are taking no prisoners. I have never seen a series reboot itself as successfully as Fear has done this season. It has melded great character drama with genre storytelling and completely transcended what we’ve come to expect from The Walking Dead universe. So, again: I warn readers: There are spoilers ahead.

