Is Madison Already Dead On ‘Fear The Walking Dead’?

AMC

After the second episode of the fourth season of Fear the Walking Dead, “Another Day in the Diamond,” it would hardly be revelatory to suggest that Madison Clark may already be dead. In fact, it’s exactly what new showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg want viewers to believe.

The evidence, so far, that Madison has shuffled off of this mortal coil is scant and mostly illustrated by omission, but it is clear that the showrunners want to create a mystery surrounding her whereabouts. At the end of last week’s episode, we witnessed the old Fear characters — Alicia, Nick, Strand, and Luciana — ambush the three new characters, Morgan, Althea, and John.

Madison was noticeably absent.