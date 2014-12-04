How Gemma Teller Is Actually The Walter White Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

SPOILERS FOR BREAKING BAD AND SONS OF ANARCHY.
Earlier this year, I wrote a piece suggesting that everything the Internet used to say about Breaking Bad’s Skyler White was absolutely true of Gemma Teller. But that missed the mark. Gemma Teller wasn’t Skyler White. She was Walter White.
It may be hard to remember back this far, to a time before she was Gemma Teller-Morrow, but in 2008, Katey Sagal worked the same trick on our minds that Bryan Cranston had the same year in Breaking Bad, going from Hal in Malcolm in the Middle to Walter White. Like Cranston, Morrow had transformed from an actress we knew primarily from sitcom television — 8 Simple Rules and the iconic Married … with Children role — into a formidable dramatic actress playing a character who couldn’t have been further from the roles that characterized her earlier career.
It was hard to know what to make of Gemma Teller at first. We learned fairly early on that she had a nasty, protective streak — she was downright hostile toward Jax’s ex-wife, Wendy, cold toward Tara, and aggressive toward the groupies that flocked to Jax. We also had a fairly strong sense early on that Gemma was behind the death of J.T., and though Clay was running SAMCRO, Gemma was pulling all the strings.
The apogee for both Gemma Teller and Katey Sagal’s performance was in season two, where Gemma was raped by members of an white supremacist group in retaliation for SAMCRO dealings with minorities. Sagal was flat-out incredible that year, converting her physical and emotional trauma into a steely resolve. She kept her sexual assault quiet so as to not disrupt the club’s plans, and like the Machiavellian Queen she is, Gemma Teller only brought out that trump card when she could use it to manipulate. In this case, she used her rape to emotionally coerce her son into staying in SAMCRO. If you want to look back at the undoing of SAMCRO, you could go back to J.T.’s death, or you could go back to the moment that Gemma used the worst moment of her life to compel Jax Teller to patch back into SAMCRO.
Whatever you want to say about Gemma Teller for the rest of the series, Katey Sagal deserved at least an Emmy nomination for her second-season performance.
In season three, Gemma once again controlled the main plotline: The Irish season centered on Abel’s abduction. Abel was taken to Ireland, where eventually Jax actually agreed to let Abel remain with Father Ashby because it was in the best interests of Abel. Gemma — who is more devoted to SAMCRO than anyone — once again emotionally manipulated Jax into bringing the baby back by revealing to Jax that Tara is pregnant with Thomas. Like Walter White, it wasn’t just that she wanted the best for her family; she wanted to make sure that she was the one who provided it.
Season four is when Clay began to push back against Gemma’s schemes. Gemma let it get as far as Clay killing Piney (which she agreed to keep secret), but when Clay took a hit out on Tara against the specific wishes of Gemma, it’s then that she knew she had to use her own son to remove Clay from the equation. Jax didn’t kill Clay for two more seasons, but thanks largely to Gemma, Clay’s power was neutered. Gemma began using Jax to serve her own ends, just as Walter had begun to use Skyler to serve his once she’d become aware of his meth manufacturing business.
The next two seasons of Sons of Anarchy were characterized by Gemma’s power struggle with Tara over behind-the-scenes control of Jax and SAMCRO, a struggle that eventually pushed Gemma to kill Tara to protect Jax (or at least she thought she was protecting Jax). Tara’s death, and the lie that Gemma told to cover it up, of course, lead to over 80 deaths in the final season, including Gemma’s own.
By that point, Gemma — like Walter White in the final season of Breaking Bad — was irredeemable. We no longer felt any ambiguity toward her character: Like White, she’d transformed from an anti-hero working to protect her family to an outright villain whose actions had actually harmed her family instead of helped it. But just as Walter White had, Gemma extracted that last, tiny bit of sympathy for her character out of her death: Yes, she was evil. Yes, she deserved to die. But the root of all her actions was to protect Jax and her grandchildren, and so it was not with satisfaction that we saw Gemma die, but with a kind of quiet sadness at the inevitability of it all.
Her character had run its course. The lies were too insurmountable, but true to her character, Gemma managed to manipulate even her own death. She said her goodbyes. She chose the spot. She even compelled her son to pull the trigger. “It’s just who we are,” she said. But that’s not entirely true. It’s who she was, and to the extent that Jax was anything like Gemma, it was only because Gemma molded and manipulated him into being that way, just as Walter White had molded Skyler into a criminal.
Gemma won’t be around the finale, but if and when Jax dies, his death will be on Gemma’s hands. Some great Mom she turned out to be.
But the singing makes her so much worse.
Walter White may have murdered people but at least he never murdered classic songs
I knew I shouldn’t have read this. So a bad guy that pulls the strings on the people around them and are egotistical are all Walter White now? Maybe Walter White is just Emperor Palpatine. Or maybe Emperor Palpatine is just like Frank in Once Upon a Time in the West, etc.
She’s not Walter White because she didn’t arc at all. In the first episode (second or third, maybe?), she gave an OD-ready needle to his son’s junkie wife and told her to kill herself.
She was a bad person from the opening curtain.
ta da this.
If Brock ever heard Katey Sagal singing he’d beg for the ricin
I’m thinking Dustin made the connection based solely on the fact that both actors being former parents in comedic sitcoms.
Not going to read this ever but just want to say LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
sometimes when I think dustin cant be anymore full of shit he goes and writes this. i dont know at what point he thought this was a good idea, but i bet he patted himself on the back after he hit the publish button.
Tomorrow’s article “List of tv characters that are working with the Irish”
-Chibs
-Clay
-Rick Grimes
-Gilligan
-The Skipper
-Homer Simpson
Let me just throw a cherry LMFAO ROWLSED on top of that for you.
I’m picturing Jesse Pinkman & Jax Teller fishing in Alaska.
Corrected the headline
How Gemma Teller Is Actually The Walter White Junior Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy
Well, I’m sure Walt Jr. would have eventually shoved a fork into the back of the head of whoever decided not to make him breakfast.
Both WW and Gemma were characters on tv shows. Thats about what they had in common. Shit Gemma had more in common with Peggy Bundy than WW.
Did Gemma ever show her ass on-screen like Wally White?
The title of this post is click bait. Dustin barely attempt to even try and compare the two. This is just a quick recap of Gemmas history with a reference to WW thrown in every other paragraph.
The apogee of this post is when he pulls said word from his rectum instead of just saying “climax” or “high point”.
If I was a 10th grade English teacher this is something I would expect to find on my desk. I would then give it a “C”
So by your logic was Walter White working with the Irish?
I don’t think Rowles could be more wrong on this unless he tried to compare Gemma with Carmella Soprano.
Walter set out with a goal, albeit an illegal one, to leave a nest egg for his family after he was deceased. It soon became a ego trip for Walt to continue on in the business, even after amassing a fortune that not even his accountant wife ventured to count. In the end, his ego got the best of him and caused irreparable damage to his family and friends forever. He did script or dictate his swan song, but not before making amends with his wife and tying up loose ends.
Gemma was always bad news and her intentions were to protect her family, but that even went away in the end. She wrecked her car stoned/dunk, almost killing herself and her grandchildren. She caused numerous deaths with a lie and never gave two shits about the innocent that died because of that lie. At least Walter finally coped to being a criminal and admitted he did it because he was good at it. Gemma did nothing of the sort and remained a horrible person to her bitter end.
There are only some similarities to be found if you barely scratch the surface of their worst acts and try to come up with a comparison by whatever means necessary.
Gemma was always a bad, manipulative person. Walter, whether you believe that his criminal activities just uncovered his true nature or that he changed and actively became the opposite of the way he was before deciding to become a criminal, would never have done half the stuff Gemma did in the beginning of Breaking Bad.
And even after all of what he did, he felt remorse and admitted that he did what he did not for his family, but for himself. I don’t recall Gemma ever expressing regret for what her actions caused.
Not to mention that Breaking Bad is regarded as one of the best shows of all time, and Walt’s evolution and complexity was one of its many strengths. Sons of Anarchy had big problems in the writing department, especially when it came to character consistentcy.
Gemma apologized to to dead Tara in at least a couple of her many nauseatingly grating monologues.
(Slow clap) I think you have out Rowelsed ypuaf on this one. Or maybe you are right! Maybe the story of how a good, but frustrated man turned into a murderous monster is just like the story of a horrible, murderous woman continuing to be horrible and murderous? Perhaps if the story had started years earlier and showed us how Gemna went from “the girl that loved the flowers” into “the whore that murdered her husband” you might have a point. The problem is that no one wants that story because Gemma is a crappy character that was an albatross about the neck of this series that only persisted because the actress playing her is married to the self-indulgent, rape fetishist show runner of said series.
Oh, I disagree. Loved to watch Gemma spin her web! True, she had little arc, but that smokey voice and the pucker when she calls everybody “baby”, oooooo, just deliciously sinister!
Walter White was a self-made man. He transformed himself and he liked the process and the product, as he finally admits.
Gemma feels she was just made this way and that the fault is in our stars, not in our selves. “This is just who we are”, “When I was in 2nd grade I knew where I was heading”, etc..
She told that other mother, up at the cabin, “It’s not what we do that matters, it’s why we do it.” How backwards is that? She is rudderless and grasping at some mission in life.
Both characters profess a love of family. Walter ultimately realizes that that is a lie he told himself. Gemma dies unenlightened, still believing she did it for her family, but both die unrepentant.
You took the best character from one of the best TV shows of all time and compared him to a terrible character on a soap opera. Dustin, you’re a fucking idiot. Time to go back to skipping all your articles, you haven’t changed.
Is Rowles’ “they HAVE to fire me now, right?” article? Is he the Peter King of Uproxx?
Not even close. Gemma was a crazy, way too overprotective yet shitty mom from the start, who got slightly worse. There wasn’t any surprise when she went bad.
Walter White on Black on Brown on Yellow on etc etc etc. *bro-grab* *nostril-flare* Trust me.
Dude, were you high as a kite when you wrote this?! There is no way in hell Sagal should be, under any circumstances, held in the same remote caliber of thought with Cranston’s character. She’s more concerned for who her next boyfriend is going to be than taking care of her family. Her grandkids? That’s a BS power play to pull when she wants to pretend like she’s a responsible human being and isn’t tripping over her own ego. Find a new job, bro. The only reason I found this write up is because I googled “Katey Sagal sucks.”