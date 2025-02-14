The Walking Dead is notorious for longevity, for worse or better. The original season ran eleven seasons, ending in 2022, and Robert Kirkman’s comics ran for sixteen years and finally called it quits in 2019, but a shortage of source material has never been a hindrance to franchise architect Scott Gimple. Heck, adorable scruffmonster Daryl Dixon didn’t even exist in the comics, and Norman Reedus’ standalone series is cranking away on its third season. Dead City will also unfurl a second outing in Manhattan, and Rick and Michonne are likely moaning and boning as we speak but could still return.
That says nothing of the Fear The Walking Dead‘s eight freaking seasons, a few from The World Beyond, and a few dashes of Origins episodes. The question right now, however, isn’t whether there will be additional stories coming but if this zombie of a franchise will ever truly die or simply keep walkin.’
How Long Will The Walking Dead Spin Offs Continue?
Possibly “forever,” according to Gimple, who sees no reason to shut down the hordes, as he admitted to Variety:
“I think it can go on forever. Robert Kirkman pitched it as the zombie movie that never ends. And even though he ended the comics, I am trying to fulfill his vision and keep it going in classic ways, with characters you know, that you wouldn’t even expect very different experimental way.”
You heard him. The Walking Dead could ironically live forever, perhaps even longer than 2032 when that pesky asteroid could hit earth, and Daryl will be in the midst of his fifteenth season in Aruba. Maybe Negan and Lucille will be waiting to grand slam that rock. Don’t laugh, you know you’d love to see it.