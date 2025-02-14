How Long Will ‘The Walking Dead’ Spin Offs Continue?

The Walking Dead is notorious for longevity, for worse or better. The original season ran eleven seasons, ending in 2022, and Robert Kirkman’s comics ran for sixteen years and finally called it quits in 2019, but a shortage of source material has never been a hindrance to franchise architect Scott Gimple. Heck, adorable scruffmonster Daryl Dixon didn’t even exist in the comics, and Norman Reedus’ standalone series is cranking away on its third season. Dead City will also unfurl a second outing in Manhattan, and Rick and Michonne are likely moaning and boning as we speak but could still return.

That says nothing of the Fear The Walking Dead‘s eight freaking seasons, a few from The World Beyond, and a few dashes of Origins episodes. The question right now, however, isn’t whether there will be additional stories coming but if this zombie of a franchise will ever truly die or simply keep walkin.’