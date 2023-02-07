How Many Episodes Are In ‘1923’ Season 1?

1923, the latest prequel series to the maybe departing Yellowstone, isn’t your typical show. It began airing in mid-December — an odd time to start dropping episodes given the holidays were approaching. The second episode arrived one week later, on Christmas Day. The third came on New Year’s Day. The fourth, on January 8. Then it took a break. On February 5, nearly a month later, it was back. But how many more episodes will you get to hang with Cara and Jacob Dutton (a reuniting Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford)?

The answer is eight. When all of the episodes will be made available is still up in the air. The sixth episode is scheduled for February 12. Presumably the final two will arrive the following two weeks, on Sundays.

The Yellowstone franchise has proven a somewhat unlikely TV sensation, giving Kevin Costner — the star of the one started it all — one of his biggest roles in ages. That that one might be leaving at its peak is surely a blow to Boomer parents everywhere, although surely they’ll be able to make do with the replacement version that may star the much younger Matthew McConaughey. In the meantime, 1923 still has a few episodes left, and they can always revisit the first prequel, the Sam Elliott-starring 1883.