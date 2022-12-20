Taylor Sheridan continues to expand his Yellowstone universe with more adventures and struggles from the Dutton family. This month, 1923 became the franchise’s newest prequel entry following the success of 1883. That particular show starred Sam Elliott, but the freshest installment carries even more voluminous star power.

Release Date

The first 1923 episode debuted on December 18, 2022 in lockstep with the latest Yellowstone Season 5 installment. Franchise devotees will be thrilled, too, given that there are multiple options to watch, including both live viewing on the Paramount Network and at-leisure streaming on Paramount+. At the moment, however, 1923 isn’t available for streaming on Hulu or Peacock, even though that’s the case for Yellowstone.

The good news, however, is that if you’re not already a Paramount+ subscriber, there’s an array of plans to choose from. At the moment, there’s a half-price deal going, which adds up to a year of the Premium plan going for $50 and the Essential plan (with ads) for $25. On a month-to-month basis, Premium will run you $10, and Essential runs $5.

Cast

1923 stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as his wife, Cara. These two land-defending lovers will fend off a whole host of threats, including not only the forces of nature but also the Great Depression, Prohibition, and encroachers upon their territory. Helen Mirren will possibly wave a gun around while issuing threats. It should be a fun time.

Supporting cast members include Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, and Brian Geraghty. Because I’m an instigator, I’m disappointed to hear that Dawn Olivieri hasn’t been announced for 1923, given that she’s somehow made her way onto both Yellowstone and 1883. Obviously, these are different roles, but can’t we have a little more fun if we make one of those roles do some time traveling?