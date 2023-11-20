How Many Episodes Are In ‘A Murder At The End Of The World’ Season 1?

FX’s team-up with Hulu continues to be one of the better streaming endeavors out there. This pairing, after all, gave us The Bear‘s kitchen heat for two runaway seasons and a third on the way. The really special Reservation Dogs also has three seasons for the taking, and Fargo is still kicking over there while sauntering through Season 5.

Then there’s A Murder At The End Of The World with a set-up that will initially remind you of a Glass Onion-esque whodunnit, but it’s even fresher and stars Emma Corrin (The Crown, My Policeman) and Clive Owen (Sin City, The Closer) along with Harris Dickinson, who will also soon appear in A24’s The Iron Claw.

Corrin portrays an amateur sleuth and one of several guests who are invited to a reclusive billionaire’s gathering, so how many episodes will it take before this season’s mystery wraps up?

Seven episodes will eventually be available, and the mystery aspect shall continue until the very end. Granted, that’s not too many episodes, but most of them are at least one hour long, so you are definitely getting your money’s worth.

FX’s A Murder At The End Of The World is currently streaming its first episodes on Hulu.