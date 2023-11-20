How Many Episodes Are In ‘Fargo’ Season 5?

Fargo Season 5 arrives this week, and with it, comes a new tale of Midwestern crime but with the added bonus of Jon Hamm as a rugged sheriff with a penchant for nipple rings. Oh, and Stranger Things star Joe Keery plays his son “Gator,” so clearly, this season has everything.

With a whopping 10 episodes, Fargo Season 5 will follow Hamm’s Sheriff Roy Tillman as he tracks down Dorothy “Dot” Lyon played by Ted Lasso‘s Juno Temple. Dot and her husband are up to their neck in debt thanks to Dot’s past, which forces them to turn to Dot’s disapproving mother-in-law Lorraine Lyon (Jennifer Jason Leigh) who’s coincidentally the CEO of the largest debt collection agency in the country.

Like all things Fargo, absolutely nothing goes as planned, and Hamm’s nipple ring-wearing sheriff and his son Gator find themselves with a full plate as Dot’s world comes crashing into town.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The latest installment of Fargo is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

Fargo Season 5 premieres November 21 on FX before streaming the next day on Hulu.