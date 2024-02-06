How Many Episodes Are In ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3?

One of TV’s funniest sitcoms is almost back. ABC’s Abbott Elementary returns for season three on February 7, nearly 10 months since the season two finale where [SPOILER ALERT] Janine (played by creator Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) agree to not start a relationship and remain friends. The strike-shortened season will consist of 14 episodes, and Ava better wear HArVArd sweatshirt in all of them.

Brunson was asked by Cosmopolitan UK about the direction the show will go in season three. “It’s always just about more growth,” she said. “The school is the epicenter of this show and is what brings all these characters together, so I think it’s going to be fun to play with and attack that a little bit. In the second season, we really see them coming together as a crew to decide to protect the school they’ve all come love and make it a better place.

She continued, “So, next season, I think it’d be fun to ask what happens when people have the opportunity to go on to bigger and better things and make massive change, so that’s what I’m interested in playing with.”

You can watch all of Abbott Elementary on ABC or Hulu.

(Via Cosmopolitan UK)