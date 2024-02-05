What Time Does ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3, Episode 1 Come Out?

School is back in session for the staff and students of Abbott Elementary.

Quinta Brunson’s Emmy-winning comedy series suffered a longer-than-expected hiatus thanks to the SAG AFTRA and Writer’s strikes last year. Still, its third season is prepping to premiere later this month, and with it comes plenty of changes for Brunson’s sunny overachiever Janine Teagues and her fellow teachers. With a shortened episode count and plenty of story to tell, the show is adding a handful of new characters and taking some big swings with a certain will-they-won’t-they romance.

Here’s everything we know about Abbott Elementary season three.

When Does Abbott Elementary Season 3 Premiere?

The show’s first episode drops on Wednesday, February 7th at 9.m. ET on ABC. Fans can stream it on Hulu the following day, or watch it live with an in-app upgrade. Season three is slated to have 13 episodes airing each Wednesday though the premiere is a two-parter so it will be an hour-long instead of the normal 30-minute runtime.

Who’s In Abbott Elementary Season 3?

All of the main cast are returning for the show’s third season including Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Mrs. Howard), Janelle James (Principle Ava Coleman), Lisa Ann Walter (Melissa Schemmenti), and Chris Perfetti (Jacob Hill). Some newcomers to the school include Kimia Behpoornia (Hacks), Benjamin Norris (Never Have I Ever), and The Other Two’s Josh Segarra who plays a district administrator (and potential love interest for Janine) named Manny.

What Is Abbot Elementary Season 3 About?

The show’s season two finale ended on a bit of a cliffhanger with Janine and Gregory admitting their feelings for one another after sharing a kiss during a school assembly. Despite their obvious attraction, Janine decided to press pause on the relationship to focus on herself and her career goals. The consequences of that choice will play out in season three which kicks off with a five-month time jump that sees Janine inhabiting a new role at school and Gregory struggling to move on. The introduction of Segarra’s Manny only complicates things for the two, as does Ava’s renewed interest in actually doing her job as principal at Abbott’s.

Is There A Trailer For Season 3?

In January, ABC dropped a sneak peek of season three that teased some of the chaos to come. Ava’s fresh off a stint at Harvard and implementing some strict changes that her employees are ready to rebel against while Janine tries her hand at cursing. Watch it below: