The very idea of a super-serious Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air remake turned ’90s kids (myself included) apoplectic. Here was this perfect timeless thing led by one of the most magnetic megastars of the last 30 years. Unimproveable! But timelessness is in the eye of the beholder and rarely applicable when the burden falls on a new generation to find a connection with something made for a different time, with a different aim. In short, Bel-Air (which streams new eps every Thursday on Peacock) isn’t exclusively for those fans, but if you can fight off nostalgia-powered preciousness and give this a chance, you might find some familiar notes and a story about fitting in that has the potential to connect.

For actor Olly Sholotan, the role of Carlton is a huge opportunity to introduce his skillset to a larger audience. The cost of that is that he’s been tasked with the most challenging role in this whole endeavor, taking the preppy, Tom Jones-loving Carlton that’s frozen in amber for some people and bringing him into a new more aggressive pose where Carlton’s ambition and the weight of expectations on him have turned him fiercely territorial and ceaselessly intense. How’s he doing with that? Pretty well, as we discovered when talking about the challenges of taking on Carlton, being seen as a villain by new fans, and connecting with his own ambitions and self-imposed expectations.

What was your thought initially when you heard about this more serious Fresh Prince as far as if they could pull it off? Because I know there’s been a lot of doubt out there, and it’s been interesting to kind of see people get it and start to see.

Interestingly enough, I did kind of go through a similar thing because I remember when Morgan [Cooper] dropped his original trailer in 2019, I kept seeing, “oh, fan-made, Bel-Air trailer, but it’s gritty.” And I was, I don’t want to see that; that’s uninteresting to me. But then it kept coming up on my Twitter feed, time and time again. And I was, fine, I’ll watch this thing. And then, when I watched that proof of concept trailer, I was just hooked. You know what I mean? I watched it on repeat over and over again. So, I do understand why the initial instinct is, “Well, it was already great.” Because also, I feel like a lot of people don’t even know that it’s dramatic; they just assume we’re doing the same show, which, that would be a waste of time.

But also, even that being it’s dramatic, I don’t think a lot of people realize the brilliant mind that is behind us. And you see it in the first three episodes out the gate. Morgan Cooper is an absolute visionary. And I think only when you watch that, do you go, “Wait a second, I see what [they’re] doing. This is cool. I fucks with it.”

There are great moments here. It’s not all serious. But to me, the character that changes the most is your character. Would you say that that’s fair?

Oh, I would absolutely say that’s very accurate. I think that, yeah, Carlton is probably the most wildly, wildly different and that, yes, I remember when I got those initial audition sides. And they’re, “Oh, Carlton from Fresh Prince.” And in bold letters, for me, they said, “This is a different thing. Don’t try to do what Alfonso did.” And I was, okay, that’ll be kind of hard. And then I read the script, and I was, “I understand what you mean now.” It was part of the huge appeal to me because I am always a fan of, “respect the past and then build on its legacy; don’t try to imitate.” And so, so the idea of showing a different facet to this really interesting character just fascinated me. Because look, the fact of the matter is at the end of the day, I think part of why Carlton in the original Fresh Prince was so lovable was because we loved making fun of him.

He was the butt of every joke. It was, “Oh, ha ha ha.” You have this kid that, “Oh, he’s black, but he doesn’t really know how to be black.” But over the years, as we’ve had more and more conversations about race, I think we’ve yet to really address that phrase, “doesn’t know how to be black.” And what I love about the show is it really takes that sense of a loss of identity and throws it into today. And it asks the question, “What happens when a 16-year-old kid doesn’t feel like he belongs to his own community and how does that affect him? On top of dealing with mental health issues. On top of dealing with issues of how he sees himself and success and his father. And all of that really, really was fascinating to me about this version of Carlton.