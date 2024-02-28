How Many Episodes Are In ‘Constellation’ Season 1?

Perhaps in another era, Constellation — the new psychological astronaut thriller starring Noomi Rapace — may have been a movie. It would have been about 105 minutes long. Nowadays Hollywood doesn’t make a lot of one-offs like that. Those tend to be turned into TV — limited series that instead of running under two hours last eight or nine. On the other hand, that can give writers room to really luxuriate in a world and show nuance that would be shaved down were it a film.

With that in mind, with Constellation, how many episodes are we talking about here?

The answer is: eight. The first three have already dropped on Apple TV+. The next five will be made available every Wednesday, running through March 27.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Constellation stars Noomi Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

On top of giving Rapace her own vehicle, Constellation also reunites two big time Breaking Bad alumni: actor Jonathan Banks and acclaimed director Michelle McLaren.

Again: You can watch new episodes of Constellation on Apple TV+ every Thursday. The first three are already live.