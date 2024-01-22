It’s been a few years since we last saw Mike Ehrmantraut handle a tough legal situation or push his granddaughter on the swings, and since then, he seemingly built a machine that alters space and reality. Who says retirement is for everyone?

Breaking Bad‘s Jonathan Banks, who portrayed Ehrmantraut, stars in Constellation, a new space thriller on AppleTV+. The first two episodes are directed by Breaking Bad and director and producer Michelle MacLaren, who already knows how to direct Banks’ disappointed face, so she has adequate experience.

Constellation stars Noomi Rapace as a young astronaut who returns from space after a traumatic mission only to discover that the world she left behind might be different than the one she returned to. The eight-part series also features Oppenheimer’s James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, Will Catlett and Barbara Sukow. Here is the official synopsis:

Constellation stars Noomi Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

The first three episodes of Constellation will drop on Feb. 21st. Check out the trailer above.