How Many Episodes Are In ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Season 1?

Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens will soon be swaggering back into your living room with a new series, Justified: City Primeval. The show is based upon Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit novel, and a teaser has already revealed how the hat and boots look especially mythical in their new environment. Speaking of which, the Marshall Out Of Water element can be rediscovered in an essential rewatch episode, “Long In The Tooth.” How much Raylan will we soon receive, though?

FX’s City Primeval is currently considered a limited release that will premiere on July 18 (and be available for next-day streaming on Hulu). So, only one season has been greenlit, but Timothy Olyphant has gone on record to say that he’s up for more Raylan if the opportunity presents itself.

For the time being, though, we’re going to get eight episodes for Season 1. Hopefully, there will be ice cream involved and Raylan shooting an above-ground swimming pool at some point. Surely they have those somewhere in Detroit? I’ll keep my fingers crossed.

Olyphant has previously discussed the harrowing and “insane” experience of enduring a real-life shootout that spilled onto the show’s Chicago set. Actually and now that I see the word “Chicago,” I am hoping that we’ll get a Season 2, and it will be a crossover with The Bear. Don’t lie, you wouldn’t be sad to see Raylan order a sandwich from Carmy either.

FX’s Justified: City Primeval will premiere on July 18 (at 10:00 pm EST).