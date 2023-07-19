In a little of three weeks, season two of Rap Sh!t will make its debut on Max nearly a year after the acclaimed first season concluded. The Issa Rae-driven show follows two women in Miami — Shawna (played by Aida Osman ) and Mia (played by KaMillion ) — who join forces as rappers looking to make a splash in their city and around the country. Season one ended with Shawna and Mia making a jump in their careers, something that was halted by Shawna’s presumed arrest for credit card fraud. Rap Sh!t season two returns on August 10 and it’s then that we’ll see what happens next in the Rap Sh!t saga.

How Many Episodes Are In Rap Sh!t Season 2?

Season two of Rap Sh!t will feature eight episodes in total, just like season two. Each episode will be 30 minutes, which also follows season one’s format and that for Issa Rae’s beloved show Insecure which recently made its way to Netflix. When season two launches on August 10, the first two episodes of the season will be available to watch on Max, then the following episodes will be released on a weekly basis up until the season finale on September 21.

Here’s the official logline for season two of Rap Sh!t:

Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

‘Rap Sh!t’ season two debuts on Max on August 10. Season one is available to stream on Max.