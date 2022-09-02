Issa Rae’s latest HBO fan favorite, Rap Sh!t, is has wrapped up its first season, but before it says goodbye for the foreseeable future, the show’s creators drop off one last gift: The show’s girl power-fueled soundtrack, which features strip club anthems and trappy turn-up songs from the likes of Dreezy, Jean Deaux, Tokyo Jetz, and more — including the show’s stars Aida Osman and KaMillion, in character as Shawna & Mia. And yes, the signature track “Seduce & Scheme” is here, too, as well as the cheeky track “Tongue” by the show’s viral marketing ploy, Reina Reign.

In her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote the show, Issa explained how the show’s anchoring musical landscape was created. Wanting to make the show sound as authentic as possible, she made sure artists like Dreezy and her own Raedio artist NCognita were in the writer’s room, helping to write not just Shawna and Mia’s music but to also compose the whole soundscape of the show’s Miami.

Co-executive produced by Miami natives City Girls, the show follows the exploits of former high school girlfriends, Shawna and Mia, as they reunite and form a rap duo. When their first song goes viral, they decide to ride the wave of its success while trying to navigate the pitfalls of fame, friendship, and the fallout of their pre-rap efforts to make money. The full first season is available to stream on HBO Max.