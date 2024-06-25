Yes, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and an incredible supporting cast are back with a third season in only a year’s time. The entire season will also be available at once, so you might want to know how much time you should block out in order to gulp all food courses down at once.

The Bear audience is an enthused bunch. Who knew that so many of us couldn’t wait to stress out again over watching Carmy take his family issues out on his fellow Chefs? At least we can watch this happen while a delightful soundtrack takes us out of every episode, and Cousin Richie is wearing suits now , so it’s all good.

How Many Episodes Are In The Bear Season 3?

10 episodes, baby. These will, like the other seasons, likely vary in length but be as short as 25 minutes and as long as 50, depending on how many family members are tossing things, and if the kitchen’s order system has gone awry again. Whatever happens, it will begin slightly earlier than planned, too.

Instead of the announced release date of Thursday, June 17 (at midnight), you can see the magic happen on Wednesday, June 26 at 9:00pm EST.

In this season, the characters shall attempt to “do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business.” Is this easy? Nope, and Carmy needs to pay back that loan in a few months while he’s probably chasing a Michelin star. FX further revealed, “It’s a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.”