Five episodes have rolled out in this season thus far, and you might be wondering how many more are left before the wait for the final season.

The Boys are having a raging good time through this fourth season. Only kidding — those vigilantes are actually pretty darn miserable (other than Kimiko), but the fans are having fun, and that’s why showrunner Eric Kripke keeps delivering each week. Over the past few chapters, we’ve seen a twisted homecoming , and a surprisingly bittersweet family moment from this past week will propel Hughie into the coming storm.

How Many Episodes Are In The Boys Season 4?

A total of eight episodes will fill this season each Thursday with the season finale arriving on July 28.

From there, the second season of Gen V, which is currently filming, will pick up the torch between seasons. That series did go back into rewrites following the accidental death of Chance Perdomo, who portrayed Andre Anderson, but cameras are rolling once more.

Additionally, the franchise is working on developing other offerings, potentially including The Boys: Mexico, but do not forget that the animated appetizer, Diabolical, still exists for the taking, in case you want to see the visual nightmares that The Boys cannot quite pull off onscreen. And considering what the show has dared to put onscreen thus far, that’s quite an accomplishment.