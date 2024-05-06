Chance Perdomo was already beloved to viewers of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina before he appeared as Supe Andre Anderson on Gen V. His rising-star status was cut short on the eve of second-season filming for The Boys spin off when the cast and crew learned of Chance’s death in a motorcycle accident at age 27. That news surfaced in late March, and producers delayed production “indefinitely” and are now circling back to discuss how the show will proceed.

In a statement, producers wrote that Chance’s role will not be recast despite Andre figuring prominently into the overall story, and the show will rewrite the storylines and push production back until May:

“As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Chance’s character appeared in the final season-finale scene where he and his college classmates found themselves in a medical facility, which may or may not have been The Woods. However, filling his shoes would have been impossible as producers have communicated, hence the decision to recraft the group’s stories. With that said, Perdomo’s absence will surely be felt by viewers, cast, and crew alike.