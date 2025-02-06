Thailand is where it’s at for Hollywood these days. Not only did Peter Sutherland have his cover blown there in The Night Agent‘s most recent season for Netflix, but that’s where Alien: Earth filmed the imminent arrival of a Xenomorph for FX. Now, Thailand is the place where The White Lotus (after visiting Hawaii and Sicily) will engage in more murder and mystery for for Mike White’s HBO series that Alexandra Daddario declared to be a dream job.
This season will emphasize death a bit more than usual, too, after White was very up front about his initial plans for the season being “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” Additionally, this was also projected by White to be a “longer, bigger, crazier” season than usual, it’s sweet to see that that first adjective is already coming true.
How Many Episodes Will Be In The White Lotus Season 3?
Eight. That’s up from the first season (six episodes) and the second (seven episodes), so expect even more lurid behavior from this season’s resort guests. And given that Patrick Schwarzenegger ^^^ has a knack for dying in shows (The Terminal List, Gen V), his character had better watch his back.
Jennifer Coolidge, of course, will not return this season after her character was the unfortunate one in Sicily. This year, Natasha Rothwell will be the connecting thread in reprising her first season role of spa worker Belinda.
The White Lotus‘ third season also stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Walton Goggins, and Aimee Lou Wood. Look forward to them on Feb. 16.