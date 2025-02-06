How Many Episodes Will Be In ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3?

Thailand is where it’s at for Hollywood these days. Not only did Peter Sutherland have his cover blown there in The Night Agent‘s most recent season for Netflix, but that’s where Alien: Earth filmed the imminent arrival of a Xenomorph for FX. Now, Thailand is the place where The White Lotus (after visiting Hawaii and Sicily) will engage in more murder and mystery for for Mike White’s HBO series that Alexandra Daddario declared to be a dream job.

This season will emphasize death a bit more than usual, too, after White was very up front about his initial plans for the season being “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” Additionally, this was also projected by White to be a “longer, bigger, crazier” season than usual, it’s sweet to see that that first adjective is already coming true.