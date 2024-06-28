“Actor,” as a profession, isn’t without its challenges, but a perk of the job is getting to travel to exotic locations (or soundstages in Georgia). It’s one of the reasons why everyone in Hollywood wants to star in The White Lotus. It’s like a Happy Madison movie where Adam Sandler takes his buddies on vacations, except it has the prestige of HBO and Rob Schneider isn’t there.

Alexandra Daddario, who played writer Rachel in season 1 of The White Lotus, talked about the experience of shooting at a Four Seasons in Hawaii in an interview with Man of Many. “Everyone was so lovely, and every day we’d go to the beach, we’d watch the sunset, and we were very together. It felt more like a family,” the Mayfair Witches actress said. “To have that kind of success during a time when it was hard to get work, I feel very blessed and lucky.”

“It was awesome. I mean, you have to remember too, there wasn’t much coming out. It was a very strange time. The last thing we were thinking about was, “How is this going to do?” Well, at least I was. So when [The White Lotus] became the phenomenon it became, it was wonderful. I feel like if you get lucky enough as an actress to be on something that invades the pop culture in that way, you always feel blessed by success. Why wouldn’t you feel excited about it? I’ll talk about it for the rest of my life.”

And who are the lucky folks filming in Thailand for season 3? Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn Walton Goggins, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Blackpink’s Lisa, Jason Isaacs, and Patrick Schwarzenegger, as well as Natasha Rothwell (Belinda) reprising her role from season 1.

The White Lotus is expected to return to HBO in 2025.

(Via Man of Many)