How Much Time Has Passed Between ‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 1 And 2?

The gap between House of the Dragon seasons 1 and 2 has felt endless (even if it’s only been less two years). But in the world of the show, hardly any time has passed. Steve Toussaint, Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake, revealed at CCXP Mexico when season two of the Game of Thrones prequel series will pick up after the events of the fiery season 1 finale.

“Okay, season 2 begins about 10 days after season 1 ends,” he said, according to Collider. “So for Corlys, he’s still coming to terms with the grief of losing his son, his brother, his daughter, and his heir, his grandson. So he is trying to deal with that, plus hold on [to] his relationship with his wife, so that’s kind of where he is. He’s in a very weakened and emotional state.”

So it’s been 10 days since (spoiler alert) Lucerys was chomped up by dragon Vhagar? Rhaenyra is probably chill about the whole thing by now. Speaking of that, actor Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen) said, “Aemond kick-started the Dance of the Dragons and drew first blood by killing Lucerys. He’s facing a choice, he can either own what he did, return to King’s Landing and say that he meant to kill Luc and become the most hated man in the realm. Or, he can admit what he did was a mistake and be at the mercy of Rhaenyra.”

House of the Dragon season 2, which pits Team Green against Team Black, premieres on HBO and Max on June 16.

