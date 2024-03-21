Who’s On Team Green And Team Black On ‘House Of The Dragon’?

With the House of the Dragon Season 2 dropping “dueling trailers” on fans, the Game of Thrones prequel series is tasking fans with choosing which side of a fiery conflict to pledge their allegiance.
Based on the George R.R. Martin book, Fire and Ice, the prequel series has moved into the Targaryens’ growing war, largely led by Aemond and Daemon, that will rage across Westeros. With Aemond on Team Green and Daemon heading up Team Black, here’s a breakdown on which characters are on which side as the dragon-fueled skirmish fires up.
Who’s on Team Green in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2?
- King Aegon II Targaryen
- Queen Helaena Targaryen
- Prince Aemond Targaryen
- Prince Daeron Targaryen
- Prince Jaehaerys Targaryen
- Princess Jaehaera Targaryen
- Prince Maelor Targaryen
- Alicent Hightower
- Otto Hightower
- Ser Cristan Cole
- Lord Larys Strong
- Ser Arryk Cargyll
- Ser Tyland Lannister
- Lord Jasper Wylde
- Grand Maester Orwyle
Who’s on Team Black in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2?
- Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen
- Prince Daemon Targaryen
- Princess Rhaenys Targaryen
- Prince Aegon Targaryen
- Prince Viserys Targaryen
- Lady Baela Targaryen
- Lady Rhaena Targaryen
- Lord Corlys Velaryon
- Prince Jacaerys Velaryon
- Prince Lucerys Velaryon
- Prince Joffrey Velaryon
- Ser Erryk Cargyll
- Maester Gerardys
Here’s the official synopsis:
Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, “All Must Choose” their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.
House of the Dragon Season 2 arrives in June on HBO.