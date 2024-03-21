Who’s On Team Green And Team Black On ‘House Of The Dragon’?

With the House of the Dragon Season 2 dropping “dueling trailers” on fans, the Game of Thrones prequel series is tasking fans with choosing which side of a fiery conflict to pledge their allegiance.

Based on the George R.R. Martin book, Fire and Ice, the prequel series has moved into the Targaryens’ growing war, largely led by Aemond and Daemon, that will rage across Westeros. With Aemond on Team Green and Daemon heading up Team Black, here’s a breakdown on which characters are on which side as the dragon-fueled skirmish fires up.