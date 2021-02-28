How To Watch The 2021 Golden Globes Online Tonight

This year’s delayed (for obvious reasons) Golden Globes will air on NBC tonight (at 8:00pm EST), which means that the event will be easy to watch for anyone near an actual TV set. If you like to go digital-style, though, you’ve got options. In fact, there are several cord-cutting methods for you to tune in while Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host from separate coasts in what’s sure to be a bonkers-as-hell ceremony. No one knows for sure whether (as Ramy Youssef showed the world) hazmat suits will be involved or (as Jennifer Aniston demonstrated) even a fire, but this is sure to be an interesting event for all involved and for us at home.

Right, so about those options: if you’re an app person, NBC graciously offers apps for several platforms, but you’ll need to arrive with a cable subscription in hand with access to your account information, either in code or password form. Also — if you’re hoping to stream this joint live — you must be fortunate enough to be within the broadcast range of affiliates in major U.S. cities such as NYC, LA, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Hartford, Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, or San Diego.

However, folks in smaller cities and some rural areas still have options. YouTube TV ($65 per month) includes live NBC streaming in most areas. If one subscribes to Hulu’s live TV service ($65 per month) or AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now, starting at $70 a month), you can probably stream the Globes live on tablets and phones (again, check if your city will stream NBC live on your plan). If you’re not already a subscriber to one of these services, you can always pop onto a free trial plan, although you might be tempted into a month-to-month membership.

Even if you opt not to invest hours in watching the entire Globes ceremony, we’ll still be covering the standout moments and social media trends that pop up on Sunday evening. Some moments might even be worth carrying over into Monday, and we’ll be on that beat. We will also have a running winners list going throughout the evening, and we hope you’ll join us for the night’s festivities.