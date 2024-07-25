How To Watch The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Is the world back to “normal” yet? The Olympics are doing their best to get us there by going back to their regularly scheduled interval for Summer In Paris (very different from Emily or Daryl in the City Of Lights), where it might get grody for athletes who swim through the Seine River. 200 nations have gathered together to send over ten thousand athletes, many of whom are surely hoping to move from amateur to pro status after reaching glory, but sadly, no curling will be held in the blazing summer heat.

That’s a bummer, but plenty of pop music performances will be on hand to brighten events, and hopefully, nobody will trip while carrying the Olympic torch when that ceremony begins. Snoop Dogg will do part of those honors, and he will also eschew the weed because he surely doesn’t want an international incident to mess up this plum gig, which (let’s get real) isn’t the same as cooking up brownies with Martha Stewart.

The opening ceremony will be simple to watch on either NBC or (if you wanna stream) Peacock, where surely, traffic will be heavy when the ceremony begins at 1:30 PM EST on July 26. So, get ready to watch some of the most athletic competitors on the planet after they have, in some cases, trained for much of their lives for this global event. Goals!