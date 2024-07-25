When Does The 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Start?

The 2024 Summer Olympics are nearly upon the world straight from Paris, France, bed bug fuss be damned. Snoop Dogg will be weed-free during his coverage gig, which means that he surely won’t be spotted lighting a blunt with the Olympic torch while carrying the relic. When can the public watch the ceremony to see whether Snoop breaks the rules with a smile on his face?

The opening ceremony will air via NBC (and simultaneously stream on Peacock) on July 26, 2024 at 1:30 PM EST. From there, get ready to vicariously live your basketball dreams along with wondering exactly how germy that the triathloners will get in the notoriously dirty Seine River. As well, sixteen days of wall-to-wall track and field events will be peppered with gymnastic feats and musical performances from Lady Gaga and Celine Dion, who are following after the video already filmed by Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak.

The fanfare will revolve around the first “normal” Olympics since the pandemic began, and 200 nations are there for the challenge. Hopefully, the 10,000+ athletes are rested and ready for their shot at bringing their countries to glory. Speaking of glorious, Snoop was pumped for the challenge of participating in ceremony coverage, and Salma Hayek (who is married to French business titan François-Henri Pinault) is also on the list of torch carriers, so the world will see them do their thing soon.