Howard Stern has published two books, 1993’s Private Parts and 1995’s Miss America, neither of which he can read anymore without cringing. In fact, the King of All Media has a hard time reconciling with his pre-satellite radio personality (so, any time before 2004). “I was so completely fucked up back then,” Stern told the Hollywood Reporter while promoting his new book, Howard Stern Comes Again (he hasn’t completely changed). “I didn’t know what was up and what was down, and there was no room for anybody else on the planet.”

Howard Stern Comes Again is described as a “feast of conversation and more, as between the lines Stern offers his definitive autobiography — a magnum opus of confession and personal exploration,” which is a fancy way of saying the book collects some of Stern’s finest interviews from over the years, including Bill Murray, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and, of course, Donald Trump. (The president, a frequent Howard Stern Show guest, once told Stern that he rated his daughter Ivanka “a 10.” For comparison’s sake, Angelina Jolie is a 7.) But his favorite interview isn’t a pop (or porn) star or A-list actor — it’s Conan: