Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Donald Trump was a frequent guest on Howard Stern’s radio show. The two were never friends, exactly, but the president did invite the shock jock to his second wedding, where he gave this bit of marital advice: “Vagina is expensive.” Trump has “always talked in a misogynistic, sexist kind of way,” according to Stern, and “always rated women,” including his own daughter Ivanka, who he once called “voluptuous.” The First Daughter came up again in an interview between Stern and David Letterman on the former-Late Show host’s Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

“To me, a guest who comes on and says anything that is in his mind is a great guest,” Stern told Letterman. “And he would get on, and no matter what I asked him, he would answer.” One unsettling topic of conversation was how, among the “great beauties” in the world, Ivanka ranked higher than Angelina Jolie:

“In a very sincere and thought-out way, I’d say, ‘Donald – and I always called him Mr. Trump; he liked that – ‘who are the great beauties? If I ask you some names, can you tell who the great beauties are? He goes, first of all – straight face – the great beauties, Howard, are not actresses. It’s models … Anyone works in the entertainment industry, really, I’ve only seen sixes and sevens. I’d say, ‘Donald, I think Angelina Jolie is a great beauty.’ ‘Seven!’ ‘Really, why?’ He goes, ‘You know who’s a great beauty? My daughter Ivanka. Now she’s a 10.’ So we’d have these discussions. Of course, with the Internet now, all these tapes are out there, and they’re still using them on a constant basis.”

Stern’s episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres May 31.

(Via Rolling Stone)