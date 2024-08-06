While Peacock is raking in the Olympic viewers with a new price hike, Hulu is quietly hiking its own prices, even though the last price increase was less than a year ago. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone, apparently.

In the new price change, the ad-supported version of Disney+ will increase $2 monthly, to $9.99. Disney+ Premium (without ads) will go up to $15.99. On the Hulu side, Hulu with ads will now cost $9.99 a month. The ad-free Hulu is going up a dollar to $18.99 a month. This change is just one of the many recent price hikes in the streaming universe.

The new price will go into effect on October 17th, just in time for the most wonderful time of the year, Huluween. In a statement, the company said, “With this growing offering, and new ways to enjoy your favorite Disney+ content, Disney subscription plans remain among the best values in streaming today.” The recently announced Disney+/Hulu/Max combo remain unchanged, and the Disney+/Hulu Premium no-ads bundle will stay at $19.99/month.

The good news? Beginning September 4th, Disney+ subscribers will have access to the ABC News Live. So not only will you be able to see all your Disney favorites, but you can also watch the news, which is always uplifting and never upsetting!

(Via Variety)