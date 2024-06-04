It’s almost time to check in with everyone’s favorite blondies and their massive dragons, and Max is gearing up in the only way it knows how: by increasing prices so that those dragons can have a nice, comfy life.

The streamer announced today that prices for its ad-supported tiers will get a slight increase, just in time for a brooding Daemon to return to the screen for season two of House of the Dragon on June 16th.

The ad-free tier, which supports two streaming devices at a time, is increasing by $1 to $16.99/month or $169.99/year. The Ultimate Ad Free, which allows up to 4 devices streaming at a time, will also raise to $20.99/month or $209.99/year. Think of how many blonde wigs that could fund!

The good news? If you don’t mind ads (everyone needs a bathroom break!) the basic Max With Ads tier is still $9.99. This will likely be Max’s best bet when it comes to convincing new subscribers to hop on board. The new prices will apply only to new subscriptions, while existing monthly and yearly subscribers will be told 30 days before their plan needs renewal.

This is only the latest streamer to get a price bump over the least year. Peacock just announced a $2 increase ahead of its Olympics coverage, and Hulu made a similar move last fall. Amazon Prime also introduced ads into its basic plan, while Netflix plans to increase prices again later this year.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)