The Streaming Wars Are Heating Up As Hulu Announces That It Nearly Doubled Its Subscribers In 2018

News & Culture Writer
01.08.19 2 Comments

Getty Image

Hulu apparently ruined TV for a lot of people in 2018! The streaming service announced today that it surpassed 25 million subscribers in 2018, an overall 48 percent customer increase. The jump can certainly be attributed to the glut of critically acclaimed original programming Hulu has been adding over the past few years, including the Emmy-winning drama The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as others like Castle Rock, Casual, and I Love You America with Sarah Silverman.

Additionally, Hulu has been beefing up exclusive content, nabbing every season of ER and Lost; and animated fare such as King of the Hill, Family Guy, Futurama, and Bob’s Burgers.

“In 2018, Hulu led the industry in attracting and engaging subscribers, building a powerful technology stack and cultivating a brand that both consumers and advertisers love,” Hulu CEO Randy Freer said in a statement Tuesday. “Looking ahead, Hulu is in the best position to be the #1 choice for TV – live and on-demand, with and without commercials, both in and out of the home.”

Compared to Netflix’s 137+ million subscribers, it may not seem like much, but Hulu is definitely gaining traction on the streaming giant. Likewise, Amazon Prime boasted an impressive 95 million subscribers in the United States as of June 2018 — but it’s obviously worth noting that Amazon provides far more services than streaming alone.

When you add all of this to the fact that Apple, Disney, and Facebook are set to debut streaming apps in 2019, soon the streaming wars are going to be completely out of control. To the battle stations.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hulu
TAGSHULU

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 1 day ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP