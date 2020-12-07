Euproria‘s first special episode hit the HBO Max streaming platform last week and finally aired on the network Sunday, and plans for Part II are now official. HBO announced Monday that the second special episode will follow Rue’s reflective Christmas Eve diner date and focus on Jules.

According to a release, the second episode will follow a slightly different naming convention and is titled “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob.” Perhaps most interestingly, the episode was co-written by Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules on the show. The release notes that Schafer also served as co-executive producer of the episode, along with director and series showrunner Sam Levinson, who also co-wrote the episode with its star.

Schafer tweeted about the news on Monday, revealing a trailer poster that seems to make the episode title make a bit more sense.

Jules appears to be holding up some sort of ocean plant life while standing on a craggy beach. Details about the episode are sparse, but it seems like she’s headed for the water for some wintertime contemplation. The Rue episode we got in Part 1 was a distinct departure from a lot of the aesthetics we’re used to from the show, so it will be fascinating to see what direction Part II goes in with Schafer’s influence on the script.

HBO said the episode will debut on January 24 at 9 p.m., though we’ll see if HBO Max gets an early stream of it just like Rue’s late-night pancakes got this month.