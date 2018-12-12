The ‘Stranger Things’ And ‘End Of The F*cking World’ Teams Are Making A New Netflix Show

Netflix

On Wednesday, Netflix ordered I Am Not Okay with This, a new series that Variety describes as a “coming-of-age tale about a girl with mysterious powers.” Naturally, it comes from the producers of another Netflix program based on a girl with mysterious powers, Stranger Things, with the added bonus of being co-created by Jonathan Entwistle, who was also behind The End of the F***ing World, one of the best series of 2018. (Everybody murder dance now.)

Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the same name, I Am Not Okay with This follows “a regular suburban 15-year-old freshman called Sydney [with] telekinetic powers that kick in at inopportune moments. She is also secretly in love with her best friend, Dina.” The series will run eight episodes, and “like the novel, it will follow a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and her mysterious emerging superpowers.” Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen (Stranger Things) will produce, with Entwistle directing every episode.

The End of the F***ing World is seemingly the only teen-skewing series that wasn’t a global smash for Netflix, including the apparently endlessly rewatchable Insatiable and 13 Reasons Why, but it is the best of the bunch. Hopefully I Am Not Okay with This is just as say — dare I say? — better than okay.

(Via Variety)

