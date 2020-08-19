My favorite review (besides our own) of I May Destroy You, Michaela Coel’s incredible series about assault and consent and the danger of eating an entire bag of McDonald’s too quickly, came from Seth Rogen, who tweeted, “I recommend watching I May Destroy You on HBO because holy shit it’s good.” To the point. My second favorite review is: “Michaela Coel’s cheekbones are the only structure this country has rn” (it’s Michaela approved!). And my third favorite comes from musician/actress Janelle Monáe.

In an interview with Variety, Monáe praised “fellow android” Cole for “exploring what it means to be human… Watching Michaela be vulnerable on-screen as she walks in her truth gives me and so many the bravery to walk in ours.” The Grammy-nominated “Pynk” singer, who will soon appear in the time-bending horror film Antebellum, also pointed out that it’s “rare that you see a Black woman writing, directing, and starring in their own TV show centered around the trauma she experienced.” Speaking of that rare distinction…

Coel turned down a $1 million offer from Netflix for I May Destroy You after the streamer refused to give her a percentage of the copyright, and while she says she isn’t “anti-Netflix,” she is “pro-the creator, writer, director, actor should probably have a right.”

The I May Destroy You series finale airs next Monday.

