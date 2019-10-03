AMC still has not officially revealed the title of its latest The Walking Dead spin-off, which is operating under the working title of Monument, but the first images of the new series are starting to spill out. We know a few things about it already. We know that it centers around the first generation of kids to come of age during the zombie apocalypse, specifically two young female protagonists played by Aliyah Royale and Alexa Mansour. It is set 10 years after the zombie apocalypse began, so the timeline is close to that of The Walking Dead. That is likely important if the new spin-off and The Walking Dead in any way converge with the Rick Grimes’ movies.

We also saw a concept teaser for the series, which suggested that the show is something akin to the M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village, where the protagonists grow up in a world completely shielded from the post-apocalyptic world outside. However, it appears that they are thrust into that zombie apocalypse in a manner that will presumably involve a plane crash in the pilot episode.

Otherwise, AMC has been very good about keeping most of the details about the series, which will be run by long-time The Walking Dead writer Matt Negrete, under wraps. Here, however, is a glimpse of the show in a series of photographs, the first of which I assume shows the female protagonists at school and in their bubble before all hell breaks loose, unleashing them into the outside world.

The spin-off will debut in the Spring of 2020, after the completion of the 10th season of The Walking Dead, which returns this Sunday. In the meantime, showrunner Matt Negrete and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella will make their panel debut at New York Comic Con this Saturday, October 5.