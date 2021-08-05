Betty Gilpin spent “a year [of] listening to Ann Coulter audiobooks” to perfect her impression of the conservative pundit for Impeachment: American Crime Story. But unfortunately for us (because Gilpin is great) and unfortunately for her (because 12 months of pumping Ann Coulter into your noggin sounds brutal), the GLOW actress dropped out of the FX series due to scheduling complications. Executive producer Ryan Murphy & Co. have already found a replacement, though, and all it took was a trip to the (National?) mall.

Variety reports that How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders will portray Coulter in season three of the Emmy-winning series. Outside of her frequent appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Maria Hill, the Canadian icon also starred in ABC’s Stumptown and voiced Wonder Woman in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Here’s more on the series:

Impeachment: American Crime Story examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones. All three were thrust into the public spotlight during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, shifting sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, which also stars Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, premieres on September 7.

