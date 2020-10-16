Ever since it was teased back in September, HBO’s Industry has been giving off strong Euphoria meets Succession vibes, and the newest trailer dives deeper into the mystery and sexy intrigue going down between a group of twenty-somethings as they strive to make their mark in the world of high finance. But while some are under the illusion that their hard work and dedication will pay off, others are learning that meritocracy means nothing, and hierarchy is king. The young graduates will also grapple with how far they’re willing to go for the bottom line. From HBO:

Having come to London from New York to join the prestigious Pierpoint & Co., Harper (Myha’la Herrold) will stop at nothing to prove herself the best hire in her graduate class. Harper’s drive intensifies as she finds herself surrounded by people born into privilege, like Yasmin (Marisa Abela) who, despite her background, faces her own challenges. Yasmin has had different expectations placed on her since childhood and is tired of being underestimated professionally.

Naturally, Harper and Yasmin will find themselves up against peers from different backgrounds, including Robert (Harry Lawtey), whose working-class background and belief in meritocracy will leading him to butt heads against the likes of his roommate, Gus, who comes from an old-money family. Then there’s the “doe-eyed Hari” (played by Nabhaan Rizwan) who dresses like a “modern ‘master of the universe'” (an interesting visual) and will stop at nothing to succeed.

The young upstarts will also have to contend with the Managing Directors who may act like mentors, but behind the scenes, they see the ambitious new employees as a direct threat to their power in the company.

Industry premieres November 9 on HBO and HBO Max.

(Via HBO)