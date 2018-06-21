Watch Illustrator Simón Estrada Bring An Intergalactic Scene To Life

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It requires a lot of moving parts to create the worlds and characters on an animated show like Rick & Morty. In the above video, Simón Estrada, who has experience as an art director for the Jim Henson Company and as a character and background designer for Rick & Morty, breaks down the workflow process that is required for each new creature and environment while also exploring the benefits of Intel’s latest tech.

Calling upon live audience participation, Estrada used his HP Pavilion x360 (with 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and Intel® Optane™ memory) during his presentation at Intel and Uproxx’s CRE8CON event to populate an intergalactic DMV backdrop with characters, showing how each layer and anchor is added. Estrada explained that “It takes a village to create this stuff. Sometimes, it takes other countries to do it too. Sometimes different time zones. Everybody is relying on things getting done efficiently, with no lag.”

While Estrada’s demonstration might have taxed older hardware, it’s clear that the Intel-powered tech he’s using is more than able to withstand the rigors of his work and that it can pave the way toward more efficiency in the future.

Check out the video above to watch Estrada utilize Intel Optane memory to quickly and impressively create an exciting, hilarious new animated world.

